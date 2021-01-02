Texas fires Herman as Football Coach; Reports say Horns to hire Sarkisian

The University of Texas released a statement Saturday regarding its football program:

“With our football season coming to a close, our vice president and athletics director, Chris Del Conte, has evaluated the UT program’s strengths and weaknesses and where the program is relative to our goals. While we have made measured progress during the past several years under Tom Herman’s leadership, Chris has recommended to the university president, Jay Hartzell, that UT make a coaching change to get us on track to achieving our ambitious goals. President Hartzell and the chair of our Board of Regents, Kevin Eltife, concur with this recommendation and have approved the change. We thank Coach Herman for his service and dedication to our student-athletes, our program and our university.”

Herman just wrapped up his fourth season with the Longhorns, guiding them to a 7-3 record and a 55-23 win over Colorado in the Valero Alamo Bowl.

He leaves Austin with a 32-18 overall record and a 22-13 mark in the Big 12.

According to a report from Chip Brown of Horns 247, Texas is in the process of hiring Alabama offensive coordinator and former USC head coach Steve Sarkisian.