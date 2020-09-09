Texas ends 6-game skid 7-1 over Angels, who had won 5 in row

By STEPHEN HAWKINS

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) _ Lance Lynn pitched seven strong innings, Elvis Andrus homered and the Texas Rangers ended a six-game losing streak. They posted a 7-1 victory over the Los Angeles Angels, who had won five in a row. Lynn had lost his previous two starts before allowing one run and four hits. Andrus put the Rangers ahead to stay with his solo homer in the second, and they added two unearned runs in the fourth. Andrew Heaney was the losing pitcher, allowing five runs over five innings. Heaney had won his previous two starts. Lynn, who had lost two in a row, struck out six.