Texas Drivers License Transactions Won’t Be Available On Friday

For the second time in as many weeks, there is an interruption in taking care of Texas drivers license renewals and replacements.

The department of public safety (DPS) says Thursday is the last day this week for those and other services.

D-L offices will be closed Friday, along with the DPS call center and their drivers license website.

DPS says the reason is to make system updates.

The website is supposed to be back on Labor Day.

Drivers license offices and the call center will reopen next Tuesday.

Last week, an unidentified hardware issue requiring replacement shut down D-L offices for three days.