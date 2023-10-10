Texas Department Of Transportation Wants Your Opinion About Where To Build Interstate 14 Through The Brazos Valley

The Texas department of transportation (TxDOT) expects it will take seven years to develop where Interstate 14 will be built from south of Belton to Huntsville, and where to locate the I-214 loop connecting I-14 to Bryan/College Station.

You have the opportunity to tell TxDOT where you want the new highways to be built.

Public meetings will be held in six cities to collect public opinions.

Bob Colwell at the TxDOT office in Bryan they want to be ready when funding becomes available.

Here is the schedule of the public meetings:

Wednesday, October 18, from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. at Madisonville High School

Thursday, October 19, from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the Walker County Fairgrounds in Huntsville

Tuesday, October 24, from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the Grimes County Fairgrounds in Navasota

Wednesday, October 25, from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. at Legends Event Center in Bryan

Wednesday, November 1, from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. at Hearne Elementary School

Thursday, November 2, from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the Yards of Cameron in Cameron

Colwell says anyone with general questions or concerns can contact the I-14 central Texas corridor study team at 979-484-7358 or e-mail BRY_Interstate14@txdot.gov.

Comments must be received or postmarked by Monday, Nov. 20, 2023, to be included in the official record of the open house.

