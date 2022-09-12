Texas Department Of Criminal Justice Continuing Its Investigation Of The Gonzalo Lopez Escape

The director of the Texas prison system told his board on June 24 that it would take 60 days, and possibly less, to complete two investigations of the May escape of Gonzalo Lopez in Leon County.

Director Bryan Collier told the board on June 24 that “We have an obligation to be accountable, transparent, and thorough as we identify the failures that led to the escape, and work to ensure that the errors that led to this tragedy can not repeat themselves ever.”

Collier did not provide an update of the investigations during the prison board’s meeting on August 26.

Amanda Hernandez, the communications officer for the Texas department of criminal justice told WTAW News that their serious incident report is in draft form and is being reviewed internally.

Hernandez says an independent review is nearing completion. Collier said on June 24 the independent review was made up of corrections consultants that includes three former state corrections directors.

A third investigation is also being conducted by the Texas Rangers.

Lopez escaped May 12 from a prison bus near Centerville.

On June 2, Lopez killed a grandfather and four grandsons from Tomball who were staying at a vacation home near Centerville. Hours later, Lopez died in a shootout with law enforcement near San Antonio.

During the June 24 prison board meeting, Collier said “The senseless murders of the Collins family have truly shakened this agency to our deepest core. The escape of Gonzalo Lopez is a failure of our agency to meet our mission of providing public safety.”

Click below for comments from Bryan Collier from the June 24, 2022 meeting of the Texas board of criminal justice:

Listen to “Texas department of criminal justice still conducting two investigations of the Gonzalo Lopez escape” on Spreaker.