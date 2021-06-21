Texas Central Wins Latest Round In Court Against Leon County Landowners

Texas Central has won the latest round in court seeking eminent domain authority for its high speed passenger train between Houston and Dallas.

That’s after the Texas Supreme Court denied a request from Leon County landowners to review the Texas Court of Appeals overturning a Leon County district court decision.

The court of appeals ruled that Texas Central qualifies as an entity entitled to use survey and eminent domain authority under the Texas Transportation Code.

According to Texans Against High Speed Rail, the landowners plan to file a motion to rehear their appeal.

Texas Central issued a statement that in part says this “should put to an end to over five years of contentious litigation and clear the path for Texas Central to bring the high-speed train to Texas.”

Congressman Kevin Brady issued the following statement: “I am disappointed by the Texas Supreme Court’s decision. By freeing up Texas Central to use eminent domain authority, the Court is neglecting to protect the liberties of Texas landowners whose farms, ranches and homes sit along the proposed route. Many questions still remain on the feasibility and financing of this project, and I will continue to fight against anything that would grant this company the ability to seize property without the consent of landowners,” said Rep. Kevin Brady. “After nine years, Texas Central remains in the planning stages and has not obtained a single permit to begin construction. This project is still no more “shovel ready” than it was years ago when Texas Central Railroad announced construction would begin soon—and failed. In fact, they have still not even filed an application with the federal Surface Transportation Board—the first step in an arduous and lengthy permitting process that could take years.”