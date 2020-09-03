Texas Attorney General’s Office Arrests Bryan Man On Child Pornography Charges

Investigators with the Texas attorney general’s child exploitation unit have arrested a Bryan man on five counts of possessing child pornography.

A search warrant that was executed Monday at the home of 25 year old Kyle Simmons led to the discovery of two videos and three images showing female victims between the ages of two and 11.

The search warrant followed a tip that was given to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Simmons is out of jail after posting bonds totaling $75,000 dollars.