Texas Attorney General’s Office Announces Settlement Over Customer Complaints With Internet Provider Optimum/Suddenlink

603 Texas internet customers of the parent company of Optimum, formerly known as Suddenlink, who complained of poor service, have until March 19th to apply for their share of $47,000 dollars of damages through an agreement that was made with the Texas attorney general’s office.

That’s part of a 24 page settlement that was signed December 20th where CSC Holdings, the parent company of Optimum/Suddenlink, admitted no wrongdoing.

A news release from the Texas attorney general’s website says the settlement will “resolve hundreds of outstanding eligible consumer complaints filed between 2016 and ninety days after entry of the settlement through a restitution program.”

Going forward, the settlement has requirements for minimum internet speeds and response times when customer service is called.

And CSC Holdings agreed to pay the attorney general’s office $350,000 dollars.

Click HERE to read and download the document provided by the Texas attorney general’s office in its settlement with CSC Holdings/Optimum/Suddenlink.

Click HERE to be directed to the news release from Texas attorney general’s website.

Click HERE to be directed to the Texas attorney general’s office webpage to file a consumer complaint.