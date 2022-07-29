Texas A&M’s Taylor Named to Women’s National Team Coaching Staff

Story by Brandon Collins, Athletics Communications

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – Texas A&M women’s basketball head coach Joni Taylor was named an assistant coach for the 2022 USA Basketball Women’s National Team that will compete at the 2022 FIBA Women’s World Cup Sept. 21-Oct. 1, the organization announced Thursday.

“Being asked to be a part of the Women’s National Team is incredibly humbling,” Taylor said “I am honored to join Cheryl Reeve’s staff and to coach alongside Kara [Lawson] and Mike [Thibault]. I am excited to make more memories with USA Basketball and to compete for gold in Australia.”

Taylor’s most recent USA Basketball experience resulted in a gold medal as head coach of the 2022 USA Basketball Women’s U18 National Team. Her team went 6-0 and defeated her opponents by an average of 44.5 points per game.

Earlier this year, Taylor served as a court coach for the 2022 USA Basketball Women’s National Team training camp. The Meridian, Mississippi, native also won gold as an assistant with the 2021 U19 World Cup Team and was a court coach for the 2018 USA U18 National Team trials.

The 2022 FIBA World Cup schedule begins on Sept. 21 and goes through Oct. 1. The tournament will take place in Sydney, Australia. For more schedule information, click here.

New season ticket purchases for the 2022-23 Texas A&M women’s basketball season are on sale through the 12th Man Foundation. Returning season ticket holders will have the opportunity to renew their tickets later this summer.