Texas A&M’s Spring Semester Schedule Includes One Day For Spring Break

Texas A&M has announced its spring semester schedule.

Click HERE to be directed to the spring semester academic calendar.

That includes spring break being reduced to one day, Friday March 19th.

According to provost Carol Fierke, that will minimize extensive travel and allow the semester to end earlier to accommodate for additional commencement programs.

A&M students who have something scheduled over spring break they can not change are told to talk to their undergraduate or graduate dean.

A&M staff requesting a longer spring break are told to work with their supervisor to adjust their schedule by using vacation time.

A&M faculty requesting additional time are told to contact the provost’s office for instructions.

The spring semester will start as scheduled on January 19.

A&M has added a day off on March 2 around midterms.

April 2 has been kept with no classes for A&M’s reading day.

Two staff holidays previously scheduled during spring break on March 17 and 18 have been moved to December 23, 2020 and May 28, 2021. March 19, 2021 will remain a staff holiday.

A&M spring semester registration will begin as scheduled on November 5, with the goal of providing undergraduate students with at least two face-to-face classes.

A&M is offering some classes only face-to-face, although those courses must either be an elective or also have a section of the course offered remotely.

Passing periods will remain the same and the face covering policy will remain in effect.