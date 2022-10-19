Texas A&M’s Rollins Falls in ITA Texas Regional Final

WACO, Texas – Texas A&M Men’s Tennis’ Pierce Rollins advanced to finals of the ITA Texas Regional singles bracket, but fell in the last match of the tournament.

Rollins had another tough matchup facing his third ranked opponent Baylor’s No. 100 Jake Finn Bass, despite a tough battle he dropped the first two sets, 6-2, 6-2 losing the match.

As a result of Rollins’ impressive performance at the tournament, he qualified for the ITA National Fall Championship, which starts November 2nd in San Diego, California.

“We are very proud of Pierce’s performance throughout this week,” said head men’s tennis coach Steve Denton. “He played some great tennis and will carry that with him to the ITA Fall Championship”

Story by Sam Thornton, Athletics Communications