Texas A&M’s Rock Named NCBWA All-America

By: Madeline Osborn, Texas A&M Athletics Communications

DALLAS, Texas – Texas A&M graduate Dylan Rock was named to the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association All-America Third Team as an outfielder, the NCBWA announced Wednesday morning.

The Aggie has started 55 games this season batting a .332 with 69 hits, 65 runs, 13 doubles, a triple, 61 RBI, 50 walks and 16 stolen bases. He leads the team in runs, home runs, stolen bases, slugging percentage (.663) and on-base percentage (.480).

In 30 league games, Rock led the SEC with 42 runs. He ranked second in on-base percentage (.503) and slugging percentage (.773), third in RBI (34), walks (31), total bases (85) and fourth in home runs (13).

Rock is climbing the Aggie single-season charts. He ranks fourth in walks (50), seventh in home runs (18) and sixth in HBP (15). Rock is also decorating his trophy case this year earning SEC Player of the Week on April 11 and College Station Regional All-Tournament team.