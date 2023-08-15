Texas A&M’s Proposed Athletics Budget For Fiscal Year 2024 Is Questioned By A New Member Of The Board Of Regents

A new member of the Texas A&M system board of regents reacts to hearing that Aggie athletics is getting more revenue…but not enough to cover increased expenses.

Comments from Sam Torn of Houston were made during an A&M budget presentation that was part of the regents August 1st committee meeting.

After hearing the 12th Man foundation gave the athletic department $4 million dollars, Torn says Aggie athletics should be given a mandate to live within its budget.

The university’s chief operating officer, Greg Hartman, says the football ticket renewal rate is 93 percent, one of the highest rates ever, along with an increase in the sale of student sport passes.

The athletic department is also getting more money from the Southeastern Conference and the university’s rights holder, Learfield.

While Torn was appointed earlier this year to the board of regents, he is no stranger to A&M athletics. His biography on the regents website states the 1970 A&M graduate and 2020 distinguished alumnus is a former chairman and trustee of the 12th Man Foundation, chaired the Campaign for Kyle Field, served as the Co-Chair for the Kyle Field Redevelopment Committee and coordinated the redevelopment of Olsen Field at Blue Bell Park, the Davis Player Development Center, the R.C. Slocum Nutrition Center and the Klein Family Locker Room.

Click below to hear comments from Greg Hartman and Sam Torn during the board of regents August 1, 2023 committee meeting.

