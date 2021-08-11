Texas A&M’s President Will Not Be Attending Summer Commencement After Being Exposed To Coronavirus

Texas A&M president Katherine Banks announced Wednesday afternoon she will not be attending Friday’s summer commencement ceremony.

That’s after she learned late Tuesday night she was exposed to someone in her office who tested positive for coronavirus.

In a statement on the A&M website, Dr. Banks said she and the person who was infected have no symptoms.

Banks said she is fully vaccinated and she followed all university protocols by immediately self-reporting to the university COVID portal, completing a COVID test Wednesday morning, and scheduling a retest on Sunday.