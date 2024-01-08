Texas A&M’s President Responds To “False” And “Irresponsible” Reporting About The Qatar Campus

Texas A&M’s president says “The insinuation that we are somehow leaking or compromising national security research data to anyone is both false and irresponsible.”

That is part of Mark Welsh’s response to recent stories and social media posts about Texas A&M’s branch campus in Qatar.

On his website, Welsh says that “Contrary to what these articles have implied, no nuclear technology, weapons/defense or national security research is conducted at this campus. Nor does the Qatar campus have any connection to nuclear reactor research done in Texas or the Los Alamos National Lab”, which is operated in part by A&M.