Texas A&M’s President Gives The Faculty Senate A Statistical Review Of The Start Of The Fall 2020 Semester

Texas A&M president Michael Young tells the faculty senate fall enrollment numbers includes 1,800 more students compared to last year.

Young says there were a “modest increase in transfers, a modest increase in freshmen, (and a) significant increase in retention, which also means we have a larger student body.”

Young also says students are taking 20,000 more classroom hours compared to last year. He says “that’s a recognition that with all its complications what we are doing is really working educationally. We’re just pleased about that.”

And on-campus housing is nearly full. Young says 250 unfilled spaces can be used to house students who have coronavirus.

According to Texas A&M’s preliminary and unofficial 12th class day data, headcount in College Station and A&M’s law school totals 65,768. The same report indicates a headcount of 71,196 at TAMU, the Health Science Center, and Galveston.

Click HERE to read and download Texas A&M’s preliminary and unofficial 12th class day data.

Click below for comments from Michael Young during the September 14, 2020 Texas A&M faculty senate meeting.

