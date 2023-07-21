Texas A&M’s President Addresses The Faculty Senate About A University Of Texas Professor’s Decision To Not Accept An Offer To Lead A&M’s New Journalism Department

Texas A&M’s president says that the original offer still stands for a University of Texas professor to lead the Aggies new journalism program.

Addressing A&M’s faculty senate during a special meeting, Katherine Banks said system lawyers have advised her not to reach out to Kathleen McElroy due to the possibility of legal action.

Responding to media reports that A&M changed its offer to McElroy, Banks says the university made only the original offer that McElroy signed.

Banks also said the original offer was made without the approval of the vice president of faculty affairs.

Banks also acknowledged the criticism A&M has received after McElroy decided to stay at U-T.

Embedded is the July 19, 2020 special meeting of the Texas A&M faculty senate meeting. At the 8:42 mark, begins comments from faculty senate speaker Tracy Hammond. At the 16:50 mark, begins comments from A&M president Katherine Banks.