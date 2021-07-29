Texas A&M’s Nik Constantinou Added To 2021 Ray Guy Award List

News release from Texas A&M athletics:

Texas A&M football’s Nik Constantinou was named to the preseason watch list for the 2021 Ray Guy Award, announced Wednesday by the Augusta Sports Council. The Ray Guy Award is given annually to the nation’s best punter.

Constantinou was a Ray Guy Award semifinalist in 2020 after allowing only four punts to be returned and the Aggies were one of four SEC teams to allow 4.25 yards or less per punt return. The Melbourne, Australia native averaged 40.5 yards per punt including a trio of kicks over 50 yards. On 36 punts, Constantinou forced opponents to start inside the 20-yard line 13 times with just two touchbacks.

The Augusta Sports Council created the Ray Guy Award in 2000 to honor Thomson, Georgia native and College and Pro Football Hall of Fame inductee, Ray Guy. Among the statistics used to identify the winner is net punting average, number of times punt is downed or kicked out of bounds inside the opponents 20-yard line, total yardage punted, average returned yardage and percentage of punts not returned with particular emphasis placed on net punting average. The winner must display team leadership, self-discipline and have a positive impact on the team’s success.