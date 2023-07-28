Texas A&M’s New Journalism Program Is Approved By The State’s Higher Education Coordinating Board

The Texas higher education coordinating board approves Texas A&M’s request to create two bachelor’s degrees in journalism.

Click HERE to read and download information about Texas A&M’s journalism program from the Texas higher education coordinating board.

The unanimous vote followed a presentation from A&M provost Alan Sams. He did not bring up, nor was he asked, about the failed hiring of Kathleen McElroy to direct the journalism program and/or the resignation of former president Katherine Banks following national attention regarding McElroy.

Sams says 50 current A&M students and 50 freshmen are expected to be in the new program this fall.

The provost, who is A&M’s chief academic officer, says journalism majors will complete a multi-disciplinary degree plan that will also prepare them to work as content creators in corporate communications and in public relations.

Click below to hear comments from the July 27, 2023 meeting of the Texas higher education coordinating board.

Listen to “Texas A&M's new journalism program is approved by the Texas higher education coordinating board” on Spreaker.