Texas A&M’s New Interim Provost Responds To Faculty Senate Comments About The University’s First Fall Break

The week after Texas A&M holds their first fall break, members of the faculty senate tells the university’s new interim provost they support and oppose the additional days off.

Interim provost Alan Sams tells the faculty senate that they are already talking about next year’s fall break schedule.

Dr. Sams also agreed with a faculty senate member who called on the administration to solicit more input from educators.

Click below for comments from the October 17, 2022 Texas A&M faculty senate meeting from senate members and Alan Sams.

