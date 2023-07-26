Texas A&M’s New Acting President Posts An Online Letter To The Aggie Community

Texas A&M’s acting president posts a letter on the university’s website.

Mark Welsh was in his seventh year as dean of the Bush School when he accepted the new job six days ago.

Welsh says his primary responsibility “is to ensure everyone has what they need to keep moving forward”.

Welsh says “recent events and the accompanying commentary do not define us as an institution, nor do they undo the great work we see across this university every day.” Welsh also says he believes “diversity in all its form is a strength”, that “every Aggie must have a voice”, and that everyone “is critically important to our success and that you deserve to be treated with respect.”

Welsh says A&M “must consistently confront and resolve challenges to uphold their status as a great university.”

Welsh says A&M will weather the current storm “by walking side-by-side and showing the world what it means to be an Aggie.”

He also writes that he is “working hard to understand the major decision points and gather the information that will allow” him “to best serve you and this institution”.