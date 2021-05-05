Texas A&M’s Makarova and Goldsmith Named to NCAA Individual Field

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Texas A&M’s women’s tennis will be represented by No. 23 Tatiana Makarova in the NCAA Singles Championship and the No. 26 duo of Makarova and Jayci Goldsmith were named to the NCAA Doubles Championship draw, the NCAA Women’s Tennis Championship Committee announced.

The singles and doubles competition will be conducted May 23-28 at the USTA National Campus in Orlando, Florida, after the conclusion of the team championship, which runs from May 16-22. The University of Central Florida and the Greater Orlando Sports Commission will serve as hosts.

All matches shall be the best-of-three sets. No-ad scoring and a 7-point tiebreaker (first to seven points, must win by two points) at six-games-all will be used for all matches. In doubles, a 10-point match tiebreaker will be played in lieu of a third set.

As a team the Aggies earned an at-large bid into the 64-team field for the 2021 NCAA Division I Women’s Tennis Championship and will open the tournament as the No. 10 overall seed with a first round match on Friday, May 7th at noon (CT) against the Drake Bulldogs at the Vandy Christie Tennis Center in Evanston, Illinois. The Maroon & White are the No. 1 seed in the Chicago Regional, host-Northwestern is the second seed in the regional.

The winner of the match between the Aggies and the Bulldogs will face off against the winner of host-Northwestern and Xavier in the second round on Saturday, May 8th. The second-round winner advances to the Round of 16, scheduled to take place at the USTA National Campus in Orlando, Florida, beginning on May 16th.

Story courtesy of Texas A&M Athletics