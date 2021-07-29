Texas A&M’s Keldrick Carper Named To 2021 Wuerffel Trophy Watch List

News release from Texas A&M athletics:

Texas A&M’s Keldrick Carper was named to the 2021 Wuerffel Trophy Watch List, announced Thursday. The Wuerffel Trophy, known as “College Football’s Premier Award for Community Service,” is presented each February.

Carper was one of the founding members and serves as the Community Relations Coordinator of The B.L.U.E.print – Black Leaders who Undertake Excellence – a student-athlete led organization to provide leadership opportunities and a sense of community while empowering Black individuals to use their voice.

The graduate student tallied 117 tackles, seven pass breakups, 5.5 tackles-for-loss, one sack and one interception across 45 games for the Aggies. Following the 2020 season, the Plain Dealing, Louisiana native earned the team’s Community Service Award.

Named after 1996 Heisman Trophy winning quarterback from the University of Florida, Danny Wuerffel, the Wuerffel Trophy exists to honor college football players who serve others, celebrate their positive impact on society, and inspire greater service in the world.

Semifinalists for the award will be announced on November 2 and finalists will be announced on November 22.