Texas A&M’s Interim Provost Announces Spring Semester Changes

Changes to Texas A&M’s spring semester were announced Thursday evening by interim provost Mark Weichold.

An online statement from Dr. Weichold attributed changes to this week’s winter storms.

The changes include:

– Missed days will not need to be made up.

– No assignments shall be due nor exams administered before Feb. 25.

– Q-drop & withdrawal deadlines have been extended to April 30.

Statement from Texas A&M interim provost Mark Weichold:

In light of this week’s events, I have authorized the following changes (which apply to all students except those in the School of Law).

We have received confirmation from authorities that the missed contact hours do not need to be made up. Therefore, no changes will be made to the end date of the semester and all planned reading days and holidays will remain as scheduled. However, your instructors must still ensure that learning objectives and outcomes are met, and they will determine how to deliver the content missed this week.

No assignments shall be due nor exams administered before 8 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 25. Later dates are acceptable. This directive applies to all graded activities or exams assigned or scheduled or due Monday, Feb. 15 through Wednesday, Feb. 24.

Common exams will be rescheduled. Instructors will notify you of new dates. In order to accommodate delayed scheduled exams, the university will waive section 8.3 in Student Rule 8 to allow regular exams (not final exams) to be administered during the last week of classes.

Instructors shall have revised syllabi posted 48 hours prior to any graded activities or exams, but posted no later than 8 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 25.

The midterm grading period has been extended by one week for all locations except Qatar.

The Q-drop and withdrawal deadlines have been extended to 5 p.m. on Friday, April 30. For Qatar students, the deadline is extended to 5 p.m. on Monday, April 26.