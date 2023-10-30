Texas A&M’s Interim President Announces Reorganizing His Office And Updates Searches Of Five Deans

Texas A&M’s interim president posted on his website Friday (October 27) a restructuring of the president’s office and an update on the search for five deans.

Mark Welsh named as his chief of staff, former chief external affairs officer Susan Ballabina. He says additional changes will be announced in the near future.

Welsh said the restructuring came after he discovered when he was appointed in August that there was less than a handful of people with full time appointments. The rest who supported the president’s office were officially employees of a vice president’s office. Welsh writes that his goal is to have “a small (and) nimble group of people who directly support the day to day efforts of the president.”

The interim president also provided an update on the searches for five deans.

Finalists for the dean of the college of arts and sciences are being interviewed this week. The website dedicated to that search lists three finalists…current interim dean Mark Zoran, senior associate vice president for faculty affairs Heather Lench, and former A&M vice provost Michael Benedik.

The first round of interviews for dean of the engineering college will take place in early November. A search committee chairman has been named for the dean of the school of performance, visualization, and fine arts. The search for the next dean of the architecture school will begin in early November. And the search for the next dean of the Bush school will begin in the coming weeks.

Welsh also announced a “recruiting summit” is taking place this week. And he provided a progress report on some of the actions he announced earlier this month related to changes in A&M’s year old reorganization plan.