Texas A&M’s Interim President Announces Changes To The University’s Reorganization Plan

On the 147th birthday of Texas A&M, interim president Mark Welsh spends 90 minutes sharing what will be changed and what won’t be changed in the year old reorganization plan called “The Path Forward”.

Welsh’s decisions comes two months to the day after creating a four member committee to review the reorganization plan.

After more than 80 listening sessions, 32 pages of recommendations were made by what Welsh called his quick look assessment team.

Then Welsh’s final decisions came after reviewing 2,500survey responses associated with 40,000 website views of the recommendations. Welsh said some of his decisions were not same as the committee’s recommendations.

In addition to making changes in some areas of the reorganization plan, Welsh announced there will be a facilities study to reflect the growth in A&M’s enrollment. Welsh drew applause when he said the study will be done by A&M employees instead of hiring an outside consultant.

A&M officials say 600 attended Welsh’s presentation inside the Kyle Field hall of champions and more than 2,000 watched the live web stream broadcast.

Welsh then spent 30 minutes with reporters. He said the biggest surprise was A&M librarians who had their tenure removed saying they did not want tenure restored.

