Texas A&M’s Green Selected 15th Overall in the 2022 NFL Draft by the Houston Texans

By: Matt Callaway, Texas A&M Athletics Communications

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Known as the most versatile member of the ‘Maroon Goons,” Texas A&M junior offensive lineman Kenyon Green was selected by the Houston Texans with the 15th pick of the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft on Thursday.

“Kenyon was the ultimate team player,” Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher said. “He played all five positions along our offensive line during his career and started from his very first game. He is one of the most unselfish players I have ever been around. He worked hard on his technique and is always trying to get better. When we lost four offensive linemen from the 2020 squad, Kenyon stepped forward in a leadership role and has always had a great attitude. For him, being a part of a winning team comes way before any individual accomplishments.”

The Humble, Texas native earned All-America honors in 2020 and 2021 after garnering Freshman All-America honors in 2019. He was a Rotary Lombardi Award finalist, as well as an Outland Trophy semifinalist in 2021. He was a two-time All-SEC First Team honoree and he anchored the 2020 unit that was named a finalist for the 2020 Joe Moore Award, which is given annually to the nation’s best offensive line. Green started every game in his three seasons in Aggieland and saw action at all five positions along the offensive line.

“It is fun to watch a talented young man like Kenyon grow and become a man,” Fisher said. “To see his dreams come true and that all of the hard work has paid off.”

Green was the only player in the Football Bowl Subdivision to log 80 or more plays at four different offensive line positions during the 2022 season as he helped pave the way for an offense that averaged 6.0 yards per play. The Humble, Texas native helped clear the way for a 1,000-yard rusher in 2020 and 2021.

“I see him as a big guard who can play tackle,” Fisher added. “He is so athletic. The value of guards in today’s game, some of your best pass rushers are inside guys now, they are not always outside guys. Guards are becoming just as valuable as tackles and when you have a guy with athleticism who also has that power, you usually get one or the other on the inside. He is going to play this game a long time and make a lot of money.”

Green was the first player from A&M to garner back-to-back All-America honors since Myles Garrett following the 2016 season and became the first A&M offensive lineman to achieve the feat since Jake Matthews (2012-13). Last year, Green was included on the All-America teams by the AP, FWAA, Walter Camp, The Athletic, CBS Sports and ESPN.

The 2022 NFL Draft continues on Friday (Rounds 2-3) and Saturday (Rounds 4-7) on ABC, ESPN and the NFL Network.