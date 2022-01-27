Texas A&M’s First VP Academic & Strategic Collaboration Speaks At The Chamber’s Economic Outlook Conference

The annual Bryan/College Station chamber of commerce economic outlook conference includes an update from Texas A&M.

This year’s update was presented by A&M’s first vice president for academic and strategic collaboration (VPASC), Susan Ballabina.

Information included progress on various construction projects that includes a new recreation center, the ILSQ building on west campus, finishing A&M’s railroad quiet zone, and a tentative location for a future small animal hospital.

Ballabina’s presentation also included four of the more than 20 decisions that president Katherine Banks is implementing following an outside consultant’s report, including early childhood programs, a new office for undergraduate student recruitment, and a future arts and/or cultural center.

Ballabina also introduced some of the staff and responsibilities in the new VPASC office.

Ballabina says the VPASC office is focused on four things…relevance, solutions, impact, and partnership.

Ballabina reported out of about 68,000 A&M students in College Station, 56,000 live off campus.

Click below for comments from Susan Ballabina during the BCS chamber of commerce economic outlook conference on January 26, 2022.

