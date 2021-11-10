Texas A&M’s Faculty Senate Questions Interim Provost About A Consultant’s Recommendations

Members of Texas A&M’s faculty senate had multiple questions of the university’s interim provost about recommendations made by an outside consultant that are being considered by president Katherine Banks.

During Monday’s faculty senate meeting, Dr. Tim Scott said some changes are inevitable in the provost’s office.

When he was asked to expand on that statement, Scott said “I have to believe something’s going to happen, and I don’t believe it will all be a non academic piece. I think some will involve the academic enterprise as well as some of the support areas.”

Scott said he understands people are nervous. Referring to what happened in A&M’s college of agriculture “for whatever reason did a RIF (reduction in force) and then rehired. And so I know that among the advising community they are petrified of something like that happening. I don’t see that happening nor would I suggest that happening.”

Scott said the president’s decision to extend the feedback period another week, through November 15, was in part due to requests from students and the faculty senate.

When asked about those who are afraid to give their opinion, Scott said “If you feel like this is a bad idea, you have to speak out.” “You have to (give) honest feedback. Remove the emotion from it, provide data, provide rankings, provide all the metrics that we think are meaningful at the university, and then let the chips fall where they may.”

Scott said the president plans to meet with unidentified executive councils before she announces sometime in December what she will implement and what will receive further study. Faculty senate speaker Dale Rice said their executive committee will meet with Dr. Banks next Monday.

