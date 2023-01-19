Texas A&M’s Decision Banning TikTok Is Supported By The Father Of Three Aggies, Congressman Michael McCaul

Thursday was the first full day that Texas A&M has blocked TikTok on its computer network.

Among those hailing the decision is Brazos County congressman Michael McCaul, who has three children attending A&M.

Speaking on WTAW’s The Infomaniacs, McCaul expects to see federal legislation banning TikTok nationwide.

McCaul says that will make him very unpopular with his children and their friends. But he says their safety is paramount to him.

McCaul, who says he does not want children becoming victims of the Chinese Communist Party, wants a U.S. based company that can fill the void without placing users under government surveillance.

Click below for comments from Michael McCaul during his visit on The Infomaniacs January 19, 2023: