Texas A&M’s Comeback Falls Short at Ole Miss, 38-35

Credit to Rachel Perreault | Director, Athletics Communications – 12thman.com

OXFORD, Miss. – Texas A&M’s second-half comeback fell short in the final seconds as the Aggies dropped a nail-biter to No. 11 Ole Miss, 38-35, Saturday at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium.

A blocked 47-yard field goal in the final seconds proved to be the deciding factor as the tipped ball landed short of the uprights. Texas A&M (5-4, 3-3) tallied two fourth quarter scores courtesy of Amari Daniels lunging it in from 1-yard out with 12:04 left and Max Johnson diving over the line from 1-yard out to put the Aggies up 35-31 with 4:34 left. Ole Miss (8-1, 5-1) countered and scored the game-winning touchdown on a 1-yard rush with 1:40 left.

Johnson was 31-of-42 for 305 passing yards and one score, while Daniels led the ground attack rushing 12 times for 70 yards and a touchdown. Jahdae Walker led the receiving corps with eight catches for 100 yards. Bryce Anderson paced the Maroon & White with eight tackles, including five solo takedowns, while Demani Richardson and Edgerrin Cooper each tacked on seven tackles.

Trailing 14-0 midway through the second quarter, Ole’ Sarge’s charges came alive after Shemar Turner blocked a 41-yard field goal attempt that landed in the hands of Jacoby Mathews who returned it 75 yards to the house.

Ole Miss extended the lead to 20-7 on the ensuing drive before Le’Veon Moss answered back with a 13-yard rushing touchdown to bring the Aggies within one score heading into the half.

The Maroon & White threatened to take their first lead in the third quarter before Ole Miss capitalized with an interception in the end zone. Down 28-14, Max Johnson connected with Jake Johnson for a 28-yard touchdown reception to bring the Aggies within a score. Ole Miss extended its lead to 10, 31-21, heading into the final stanza.

Texas A&M Football Post Game Notes

No. 11 Ole Miss 38, Texas A&M 35

Vaught-Hemingway Stadium (Oxford, Miss.)

Team Notes

Texas A&M surpassed 400 yards of total offense for the sixth time this season with 457 yards against Ole Miss.

One of the best teams in the nation at limiting opponent third down conversions, the Aggies held Ole Miss to just 4-of-11 on third down.

The Aggies scored three rushing touchdowns in the game, marking the fourth time this season they have scored multiple times on the ground.

Sophomore DB Jacoby Mathews’ first half touchdown marked the first time the Aggies have scored on a blocked field goal attempt since 2018 when Tyrel Dodson (2016-18) ran a blocked attempt back 78 yards in the 48-10 win over ULM.

The 38-35 final score marked the fourth straight game in the series that has been decided by 10-or-fewer points.

Today’s captains at Ole Miss were OL Layden Robinson, DL McKinnley Jackson, DL Fadil Diggs and WR Ainias Smith.

Individual Notes