Texas A&M’s Chief Operating Officer Updates The Faculty Senate On Implementing “The Path Forward”

Texas A&M’s chief operating officer provided an update about the implementation of the university’s reorganization plan at the June faculty senate meeting.

Greg Hartman says the president has approved recommendations of seven or eight of the 41 implementation teams. And the remainder are close to finishing well ahead of the September 1 deadline.

Hartman says there is a meeting with the president next week about developing how the changes will be made…particularly in human resources, finance, and I-T.

Hartman says on a weekly basis, there are meetings to address reorganization issues that are falling through the cracks…something that is described as orphan duties.

Hartman says for the next month or two, those involved in the reorganization process are looking to catch something nicknamed “orphan duties”…or things that are falling through the cracks.

And he wants to provide another update at the faculty senate’s July meeting and update other A&M organizations on the ongoing implementation of what is known as “the path forward”.

