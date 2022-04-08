Texas A&M’s Bush School Celebrates Its 25th Anniversary

A bi-partisan group of politicians in Washington D.C. were among those celebrating the 25th anniversary of Texas A&M’s Bush school of government and public service.

The A&M system produced a video of an event that was held at the Bush School’s new location in the nation’s capitol.

Speakers in the video included former Florida governor Jeb Bush. Also seen in the video were House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and congressman Michael McCaul, whose district will soon include Brazos County.

Also speaking in the video were A&M system chancellor John Sharp and the dean of the Bush school, retired general Mark Welsh III.

Video courtesy of the Texas A&M system:

News release from the Texas A&M system:

Some of the country’s most influential political figures celebrated the 25th anniversary of Texas A&M’s Bush School of Government and Public Service at its second location in Washington, D.C. on Tuesday.

Speaker Nancy Pelosi, U.S. Rep. Michael McCaul of Texas, former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush and others joined Texas A&M University System Chancellor John Sharp and Texas A&M University President M. Katherine Banks to honor the legacy of President George H.W. Bush and the quarter century of instruction at the Aggie program that bears the late president’s name.

Chancellor Sharp said the new outpost of the Bush School reflects the same commitment to public service that is found in College Station and among Aggies everywhere.

“This new facility honors the absolutely impressive legacy of George H.W. Bush and Barbara Bush – and especially their commitment to public service. Nobody did it better than George Bush,” Sharp said.

“President and Mrs. Bush’s values align perfectly with the core values of A&M.”

Bush School Dean Mark Welsh, a former 4-star general in the U.S. Air Force, talked at the event about some of his grand plans for the Bush School in Washington.

“The goal here is to have all of the colleges of Texas A&M represented in some way in the activity here,” Welsh said.

Abby Spencer Moffat, CEO of the Diana Davis Spencer Foundation and a generous supporter of the Bush School, also attended the celebration.

“With issues of national security more complex than any time in history we may just defeat the next threat to freedom not on the battlefield but in the classroom,” Moffat said.