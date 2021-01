Texas A&M junior defensive lineman Bobby Brown III has declared for the NFL draft.

Thank you Aggieland for giving a Mississippi boy a chance at a better life🙏🏾📝 pic.twitter.com/ZOSZTK63Fi — Bear🧸 (@bobbyiii5) January 9, 2021

Brown, an Arlington, TX (Lamar) product, was an All-SEC First Team selection in 2020, recording a team-high 5.5 sacks.

He also racked up 22 tackles and 7.5 tackles-for-loss.