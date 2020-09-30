Texas A&M’s Blades Declares for the 2021 NFL Draft

Texas A&M senior defensive back Elijah Blades says he does not plan on returning to the team next season and will instead declare for the NFL draft.

Blades announced in August that he would be opting out of the 2020 season, but an NCAA rule would allow him to return in 2021 without losing a year of eligibility.

Blades is one of six Aggies to opt out of the 2020 season, and joins wide receiver Jhamon Ausbon in declaring for the upcoming draft.