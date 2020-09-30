Texas A&M’s Blades Declares for the 2021 NFL Draft

Texas A&M senior defensive back Elijah Blades says he does not plan on returning to the team next season and will instead declare for the NFL draft.
Thank you Gigem🖤 pic.twitter.com/seokaXaZBI
— Elijah Blades (@savageszniv) September 30, 2020
Blades announced in August that he would be opting out of the 2020 season, but an NCAA rule would allow him to return in 2021 without losing a year of eligibility.
Blades is one of six Aggies to opt out of the 2020 season, and joins wide receiver Jhamon Ausbon in declaring for the upcoming draft.