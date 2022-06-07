Texas A&M’s Bennett Qualifies for 122nd U.S. Open

By: Evan Roberts, Texas A&M Athletics Communications

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Texas A&M men’s golfer Sam Bennett qualified for the 2022 U.S. Open after tying for fifth Monday at the Columbus Qualifier held at Kinsale Golf & Fitness Club and Wedgewood Golf & Country Club.

The Madisonville, Texas, native carded an 8-under 135 and finished as the top amateur. Bennett will compete at the 122nd U.S. Open at The Country Club in Brookline, Massachusetts, from June 16-19.

“What a day this was,” Bennett said. “It has always been my dream to tee it up at a major championship. To be able to play in the U.S. Open and compete against the world’s best is something I have looked forward to my whole life. I can’t wait to get to Massachusetts and prove that I can compete at the highest level.”

The senior shot a 2-under 69 in the first round at Wedgewood. He was 3-under after the first 11 holes, carding birdies on Nos. 6, 7 and 10. Following a double bogey on No. 12, he bounced back with a birdie on No. 15 before a bogey on No. 17 and a birdie on No. 18.

In the second round at Kinsale, he carded a 6-under 66 with seven birdies. Bennett made the turn at 3-under, registering birdies on holes 1, 3 and 9. On the back nine, he moved to 7-under with birdies on Nos. 10, 11, 13, 14 and 16 before a bogey on No. 17.

Bennett will be joined by fellow Aggie Adri Arnaus, who earned an exemption into the tournament after ranking in the top 60 in the official golf rankings.