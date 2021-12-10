Texas A&M’s Agriculture College Dean And System Vice Chancellor Is Changing Jobs

Texas A&M’s dean of the college of agriculture and life sciences and system vice chancellor is changing jobs.

Patrick Stover sent an e-mail announcing he has been asked by system chancellor John Sharp and president Katherine Banks to serve as director of the system’s institute for advancing health through agriculture.

Dr. Stover is completing his third year as ag school dean, system vice chancellor, and director of A&M AgriLife Research.

Stover says the chancellor and president will be announcing a leadership transition over the next few days.