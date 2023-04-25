Texas A&M’s 12th Man Foundation Completes Its Second Largest Capital Campaign

As construction continues on more than $235 million dollars of new Texas A&M athletic facilities, the 12th Man Foundation announces raising $120 million.

The foundation’s centennial campaign was completed one year to the day that it was announced.

More than 350 supporters joined five lead gift donors in the foundation’s second largest campaign, next to the expansion of Kyle Field.

According to information given to the A&M system board of regents, the renovation of the existing Bright football complex will modernize the player meeting and locker room areas, as well as rehabilitation and coaches’ areas.

Dovetailed with the Bright renovation, is the addition of 31 suites at the south end of Kyle Field.

Other projects related to the centennial campaign are a new indoor track and an academic and wellness center.

A WTAW News request for an interview was declined by representatives of the 12th Man Foundation.

News release from the 12th Man Foundation:

One year from the day of its public launch, the 12th Man Foundation and Texas A&M Athletics proudly announce the successful completion of the $120 million Centennial Campaign.

Officially introduced during the 100-year anniversary of the iconic 12th Man tradition, the Centennial Campaign is a success thanks to the support of 12th Man Foundation donors who are helping propel Texas A&M Athletics into a new era of excellence.

“Our mission is to create opportunities through championship athletics, and the Centennial Campaign will have a profound impact on our ability to fulfill that mission for our student-athletes,” said Texas A&M Director of Athletics Ross Bjork. “To everyone who made this campaign a success, I cannot say thank you enough.”

More than 350 supporters joined lead gift donors April & Jay Graham ’92, Adam Sinn ’00, Dave Coolidge ’87 and Wayne Roberts ’85 to make the Centennial Campaign a resounding success. The $120 million donated directly to the campaign represents the largest fundraising initiative in the 12th Man Foundation’s history outside of the redevelopment of Kyle Field.

“The success of the Centennial Campaign is a testament to the unrivaled commitment of Aggies who, in the spirit of E. King Gill, continue to step up when called upon to support Texas A&M Athletics,” said 12th Man Foundation President Travis Dabney ’96. “They are leaving their own legacy with their generous investment in this campaign.”

The Centennial Campaign features the construction of the Adam C. Sinn ’00 Academic & Wellness Center, Coolidge Football Performance Center and a new indoor track stadium as well as the redevelopment of the Bright-Slocum Center for Texas A&M Football. The redeveloped area south of Kyle Field will become Graham Athletic Complex.

“We are proud to do our part to make a difference in the lives of Aggie student-athletes through our support of the Centennial Campaign,” said Jay Graham. “Every donation received in support of the Centennial Campaign has made this a successful campaign, and we couldn’t be more excited for Texas A&M’s future.”

Construction of each Centennial Campaign project is currently in progress with the Coolidge Football Performance Center expected to be the first facility completed this fall.