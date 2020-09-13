Texas A&M WR Ausbon to Forego Senior Season

Texas A&M wide receiver Jhamon Ausbon has announced he will forego his senior season to enter the NFL draft. Ausbon made the announcement via Twitter Sunday afternoon.

A three-year letter winner out of IMG Academy in Bradenton, FL, Ausbon led the Aggies in receptions (66) and yards (872) in 2019. He also ranked second on the team with 5 touchdown receptions.

The Bellaire, TX native also earned the team’s Offensive Leadership and Offensive Strength Awards at the annual postseason banquet in December.