Texas A&M Women’s Tennis’ Stoiana Named SEC Player of the Week

News Release from Texas A&M Athletics:

BIRMINGHAM – Texas A&M’s Mary Stoiana was named SEC Player of the Week, the league announced Wednesday. This is the first weekly honor of the season for Stoiana and the 12th of her career after helping the Aggies take down No. 14 South Carolina and No. 19 Florida to open conference.

The No. 1 ranked singles player in the nation, Stoiana, defended her ranking as she took home two ranked singles wins in the upsets last weekend. She came back from a first set deficit and took control of the match downing South Carolina’s No. 7 Ayana Akli (2-6, 6-4, 1-0(7)). Stoiana continued her dominance against Florida’s No. 40 Rachel Gailis (6-4, 6-4) and clinched the match for the Aggies.

The No. 3 ranked doubles team in the country, Stoiana/Mia Kupres, secured their first doubles win of conference play against Florida’s Malwina Rowinska/Qavia Lopez (6-2).

Stoiana and the Aggies travel to Mississippi for a pair of matches against Mississippi State, Friday March 8 at 3 p.m. and Ole Miss, Sunday, March 10 at 1 p.m.