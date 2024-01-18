Texas A&M Women’s Tennis No. 1 in SEC Coaches Preseason Poll

Credit to 12thman.com

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Texas A&M was picked to win 2024 SEC women’s tennis title in coaches’ preseason poll for the second-straight year, the league announced Thursday.

After an excellent 2022-23 season in which the Aggies won their second consecutive SEC regular season title, the Maroon & White were tabbed No. 1 for the second year in a row by the league’s coaches.

A&M holds a perfect 26-0 SEC regular season record through the past two years, including the program’s first conference tournament title in 2022. The Aggies tallied 189 points in the coaches’ poll, sitting two points above rival Georgia, whom A&M has met in the conference tournament championship for the past three years.

The Maroon & White return multiple starters including the No. 1 player in the nation, ITA All-American champion, Mary Stoiana and her doubles partner No. 26 Mia Kupres. The Aggies also welcome four new faces including the No. 3 ranked junior player in the world, Lucciana Perez and No. 31 Nicole Khirin, the reigning Big 12 Player and Freshman of the Year transfer from Texas.

The Aggies open their home slate Saturday, Jan. 20 with a doubleheader versus Harvard at 12 p.m. and ACU at 4:30 p.m.