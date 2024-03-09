Texas A&M Women’s Tennis Downs Bulldogs

News Release from Texas A&M Athletics:

STARKVILLE – The No. 13 Texas A&M women’s tennis team defeated Mississippi State, 4-0, Friday afternoon at the A.J. Pitts Tennis Center for their sixth-straight win this year and 29th consecutive SEC regular season victory.

The Aggies (11-5, 3-0 SEC) were first on the board, taking the doubles point from the Bulldogs (9-5, 0-2 SEC). On court 3, Sydney Fitch/Nicole Khirin defeated Maria Rizzolo/Alessia Tagliente, 6-2, to get things started. To secure the advantage for the Maroon & White, No. 6 Mia Kupres/Mary Stoiana downed Alexandra Mikhailuk/Athina Pitta (6-4) on court 1.

Keeping the momentum, A&M took the first set on each court to give the Aggies a leg up in singles play. No. 17 Khirin got things started as she dominated Rizzolo for her eighth-straight win on court 2 (6-2, 6-0) to double the Aggie lead.

On court 4, Lucciana Perez picked up her first win of the evening over Athina Pitta (6-1, 6-2) to put A&M within one point of clinching its third straight SEC win of the year. Securing the match, No. 1 Stoiana topped Alexandra Mikhailuk (6-3, 6-1) on court 1 for the Maroon & White.

COACH’S QUOTES

Head coach Mark Weaver on today’s match …

“I will take a decisive SEC road trip win any day of the week. We came in and took care of business which will help us in preparation for Ole Miss Sunday.”

Up Next

The Aggies head north to Oxford, to take on the No. 42 Rebels, Sunday March 10, at the Palmer Salloum Tennis Center, with first serve set for 1 p.m.

Match Results

Singles Results

(TAMU) No. 1 Mary Stoiana Def. (MSU) Alexandra Mikhailuk (6-3, 6-1)

(TAMU) No. 17 Nicole Khirin Def. (MSU) Maria Rizzolo (6-2, 6-0)

(TAMU) No. 30 Mia Kupres vs. (MSU) Chloe Cirotte (6-2, 4-4) UNF

(TAMU) Lucciana Perez Def. (MSU) Athina Pitta (6-1, 6-2)

(TAMU) Jeanette Mireles vs. (MSU) Alessia Tagliente (7-5, 4-1) UNF

(TAMU) Ellie Pittman vs. (MSU) Jayna Clemens (6-0, 5-5) UNF

Doubles Results

(TAMU) No. 6 Mia Kupres/Mary Stoiana Def. (MSU) Alexandra Mikhailuk/Athina Pitta (6-4)

(TAMU) Lucciana Perez/Jeanette Mireles vs. (MSU) Chloe Cirotte/Jayna Clemens (5-5) UNF

(TAMU) Nicole Khirin/Sydney Fitch Def. (MSU) Maria Rizzolo/Alessia Tagliente (6-2)