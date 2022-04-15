Texas A&M Women’s Golf Wraps up Round Two of SEC Championship

By: Brandon Collins, Athletics Communications

HOOVER, Ala. – Texas A&M women’s golf concluded round two of the Southeastern Conference Championship at the Greystone Golf and Country Club in 12th on Thursday.

“We are a disappointed with where we are right now, but the silver lining is that we still have a chance and are within striking distance,” head coach Gerrod Chadwell said. “The back nine has been giving us trouble, but the team knows that there are low scores out there to be had out there. I feel good about tomorrow and know that our team can come out and put together a great round. Even though we have played the way that we have played, we are still right there.”

The Maroon & White (299-298—597) went 10-over on the day and are 21-over for the tournament. In order to reach match play, the Aggies would need to secure a spot in the top eight by the end of Friday’s final round. Mississippi State sat in eighth at 17-over.

Jennie Park (75-72-147) led the team with an even-par round and tied for 16th. The Carrollton, Texas, native birdied the first two hole of the day and then carded two more birdies on Nos. 14 and 15 to help her get back to even.

Blanca Fernández García-Poggio (74-73—147) shot 1-over and tied for 16th along with Park. Zoe Slaughter (73-75—148) carded a 3-over and held a share of 25th.

Hailee Cooper (77-81—158) tied for 64th and Brooke Tyree, who was inserted in the rotation at the start of round one, went 9-over to round out the lineup.

Next Up

Round three of the SEC Championship begins at 8 a.m. Friday. Live stats for the event may be found here.

Team Standings

1 – Auburn (E)

2 – South Carolina (+3)

3 – LSU (+4)

4 – Florida (+12)

5 – Ole Miss (+14)

6 – Vanderbilt (+15)

7 – Alabama (+16)

8 – Mississippi State (+17)

9 – Kentucky (+18)

T10 – Tennessee (+19)

T10 – Arkansas (+19)

12 – Texas A&M (+21)

13 – Georgia (+22)

14 – Missouri (+39)