Texas A&M Women’s Golf Ends Historic Run in Semifinals of NCAA Championships

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. – Texas A&M women’s golf finished its historic run at the 2022 NCAA Championships by defeating Florida State 3-2 in the quarterfinal match and falling to Oregon 4-1 in the semifinals at the Grayhawk Golf Club on Tuesday.

The Maroon & White made the semifinals of the NCAA Championships for the first time in program history and earned the highest finish at nationals in school history, ending the first season under head coach Gerrod Chadwell tied for third at Grayhawk.

Quarterfinal Match Versus Florida State

Freshman Adela Cernousek pulled off a massive upset over FSU’s three-time All-American Beatrice Wallin in a playoff to clinch the quarterfinal matchup for the Aggies. Cernousek won 1-up in 19 holes. The Antibes, France, native placed her tee shot in the middle of the fairway on No. 10, while Wallin landed just left of the fairway in the rough. Cernousek’s next shot landed on the green just 25 feet from the cup and FSU’s All-American sent her next shot into the right-side bunker. Cernousek would clinch the point and the match with a two-putt that sent A&M to the semis.

Zoe Slaughter won her match at nearly the exact same time as Cernousek. She defeated Amelia Williamson 2-up on No. 14 with a birdie and never looked back. The sophomore clinched her point on No. 8, earning the second point for the Aggies.

Blanca Fernández García-Poggio controlled her match versus Alice Hodge from the jump. She took a three-hole lead over the Seminole and never gave up the lead, winning on No. 8 by a result of 2&1. The Madrid, Spain, native was the first point of the match to be earned.

Hailee Cooper and Jennie Park both fell in their matches 3&2 and 2&1, respectively.

Semifinal Match Versus Oregon

Cernousek was the lone point for A&M versus the Ducks, as she won 1-up versus Sofie Kibsgaard Nielsen. The freshman phenom went 2-0 in match play on Tuesday.

Texas A&M was down one in Zoe Slaughter and Jennie Park’s matches with three holes remaining. However, both would fall 3&2 and 2&1, respectively. Hailee Cooper was in position to cut the lead to one in her match versus Briana Chacon, but the Duck would sink a 20-footer to clinch the point on No. 17.

Fernández García-Poggio dropped her match 2&1 but sank an ace on the 135-yard No. 16 to push the match to another hole. No. 17 would be as far as she could push the match, falling to Oregon after a hard-fought round.