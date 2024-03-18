Texas A&M Women’s Basketball Returns to NCAA Tournament as No. 11 Seed

News release from Texas A&M Athletics:

INDIANAPOLIS – The Texas A&M women’s basketball team punched its ticket to the NCAA tournament for the 18th time in program history as an No. 11 seed, the NCAA announced on Sunday.

The Aggies (19-12) are in the Albany I Region and will face No. 6 seed Nebraska (22-11) inside Gill Coliseum on Friday. With a win, the Maroon & White would play the winner of No. 3 seed, and host school, Oregon State (24-7) or Eastern Washington (29-5) in the second round.

Texas A&M is 29-16 in the big dance and are 14-3 in the opening round.

The Aggies have more than doubled their win total from last season and are making their first postseason appearance since the 2021 NCAA Tournament. A&M is the No. 15 ranked rebounding team in the nation, pulling in 42.3 rebounds a game. The Maroon & White are also ranked No. 25 in in rebound margin (7.4) and are 14-1 this season when out-rebounding teams by 10 or more.

Texas A&M heads into the tournament coming off its second straight SEC Tournament quarterfinals appearance, highlighted by the stellar performance of Aicha Coulibaly, who averaged 24.5 points, 5.0 rebounds, 3.0 steals during the tournament run and dropped a career-high 32 points against No. 1 South Carolina.

In the Aggies’ last NCAA Tournament appearance, they advanced to the Sweet 16 of the 2021 NCAA Tournament. Including that run, A&M had gone to three-straight Sweet 16s and had been to March Madness for 15-consecutive seasons.

How to Keep up

TV, radio and game time information will be announced at a later date.