Texas A&M Women’s Basketball Hosts Vanderbilt

Credit to Brandon Collins | Associate Director, Athletics Communications – 12thman.com

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION – The Texas A&M women’s basketball team is set to host Vanderbilt inside Reed Arena at 8 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 15.

The Aggies (17-6, 5-5 SEC) are coming off a pair of road victories at Ole Miss and Kentucky and head into their first tilt of a three-game homestead. The Maroon & White look to bolster their impressive 11-2 record at home this season where they are beating teams by an average of 21.4 points per game in Aggieland. A&M is ranked No. 7 in the nation in rebound margin (11.2) and No. 8 in the nation in rebounds per game (44.9).

Janiah Barker is on a hot streak, averaging 18.0 points and 7.0 rebounds over the last two games. Barker’s recent stellar performance was a major factor in Texas A&M securing its first back-to-back SEC road wins since the 2020-21 season.

Vanderbilt (18-7, 5-6 SEC) ended a five-game losing streak with a win against Georgia on Monday. The Commodores are 5-3 on the road this season.

Promotions

BLACK HISTORY GAME: Thursday’s game will mark the Aggies’ black history game where they will wear jerseys to honor black excellence. To learn more about the Adidas black excellence jerseys, click here.

ADIDAS T-SHIRT GIVEAWAY: Maroon Adidas basketball t-shirts will be available for the first 400 fans in the Fan Zone.

JUNIOR AGGIE CLUB GAME: Junior Aggie Club members can claim a free ticket to the game and purchase additional tickets at a discounted price.

AGGIE BASKETBALL FAN ZONE: Located at the North entry of Reed Arena, the Fan Zone includes games, giveaways, and activities for all fans opening one hour prior to tip-off.

How to Keep up

The game will be televised on SEC Network and the radio call will be broadcast on 1150 AM/93.7 FM locally and worldwide on the 12th Man Mobile App. Live stats can also be followed by clicking here.

Tickets

Tickets for the 2023-24 Texas A&M women’s basketball season can be purchased at 12thmanfoundation.net.

Parking

Parking for women’s basketball games is free to the public with lot 102 designated for ADA use.