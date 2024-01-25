Texas A&M Women’s Basketball Hits Road to Play Missouri

Credit to Brandon Collins | Associate Director, Athletics Communications – 12thman.com

COLUMBIA, Mo. – The Texas A&M women’s basketball team is set to face off against Missouri inside Mizzou Arena at 8 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 25.

The Aggies (14-4, 2-3 SEC) are looking to get back in the win column after a loss to No. 1 South Carolina. Texas A&M is 3-0 after losses this season and is winning those games by an average of 27.3 points. The Maroon & White boast the No. 10 ranked field goal percentage defense (34.7%) in the nation and are also ranked No. 6 in rebounds per game (46.3).

Endyia Rogers is coming off a 21-point performance against the Gamecocks on Sunday, which was her second 20-point game over the last three. Rogers is averaging a team-high 18.6 points per contest through SEC play. Sahara Jones has eclipsed her season-high in scoring in two straight games with a 15-point showing against Tennessee and a 17-point game versus South Carolina.

Missouri (11-8, 2-4 SEC) is looking to defend its home court after dropping its last game to Kentucky on the road,71-76. The Tigers are 8-2 inside Mizzou Arena this season.

How to Keep up

The game will be televised on SECN with Brenda Vanlengen and Holly Warlick on the call. The radio call will be broadcast on 1150 AM/93.7 FM locally and worldwide on the 12th Man Mobile App. Live stats can also be followed by clicking here.