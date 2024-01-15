Texas A&M Women’s Basketball Gets Win Over Tennessee

Credit to Brandon Collins | Associate Director, Athletics Communications – 12thman.com

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The Texas A&M women’s basketball team held Tennessee to a season-low scoring output in Sunday’s 71-56 victory over the Lady Vols inside Reed Arena.

The Aggie defense held Tennessee to 32.3% (10-of-31) from the field in the first half, including 28.6% (4-of-14) in the second quarter as the Maroon & White built a 14-point halftime lead. Texas A&M held the Lady Vols’ leading scorer, Rickea Jackson, who entered the game with a 20.7 per game average, to 10 points on 5-of-15 shooting from the field Sunday.

Texas A&M owned a 43-34 edge in rebounds against a Tennessee squad which entered the game with a +8.6 margin on the season. The Aggies’ physical dominance was also evident in the 44-24 advantage in points in the paint.

Aicha Coulibaly and Sahara Jones registered season-high scoring games as Texas A&M (14-3, 2-2 SEC) improved to 11-0 at home this season. Coulibaly had another strong all-around performance with 19 points, four rebounds, three steals and three assists. Jones registered 15 points on 7-of-9 shooting from the field and added three rebounds, one assist and one steal.

Endyia Rogers logged 15 points, five rebounds, four assists and two steals. Lauren Ware pulled down 12 rebounds for her 10th double-digit game of the season and equaled a career high with four assists. Janiah Barker added nine points, nine rebounds and two assists.

Jones propelled the Aggies to a 18-14 edge after one quarter. The San Antonio native hit 4-of-4 from the field, including a 3-pointer, for nine points in the opening stanza. After Tennessee opened the game with a 6-2 advantage, the Maroon & White went on a 13-2 run to claim their biggest lead of the first period, 15-8, at the 3:06 mark.

Tennessee cut the deficit to 22-20 midway through the second quarter, but the Maroon & White, sparked by Coulibaly’s seven points, closed out the half on a 14-2 run. The Aggies capitalized on a 24-12 edge in points in the paint to head into the locker room up 36-22. Ol’ Sarge’s charges held the Lady Vols to their lowest scoring output in a quarter this season, yielding just eight points.

After Tennessee cut the deficit to 39-29 three minutes into the second half, it was another strong finish to a quarter for the Aggies, going on a 15-7 surge to take a 54-36 advantage into the last intermission. The Maroon & White made 6-of-9 from the field during the span, including a pair of layups by Jones.

In the fourth quarter, Tennessee was unable to draw closer than 14, on four occasions. Barker scored seven points in the period to keep the Lady Vols at bay.

Up Next

The Aggies will host No. 1 South Carolina on Sunday, Jan. 21 at 4 p.m. inside Reed Arena.

POSTGAME NOTES

RECORDS & SERIES NOTES

Texas A&M is now 8-10 against Tennessee all-time.

Joni Taylor’s career record advances to 163-98 all-time and to 23-23 in her two seasons with the Aggies.

TEAM NOTES

The Maroon & White held the Lady Vols to just eight points in the second quarter, which marks the 17th time this season the Aggies have held an opponent to less than 10 points in a quarter. Eight points is the least Tennessee has scored in a quarter this season.

The Aggies came into the game with the No. 3 field goal percentage defense in the nation (32.4%) and continued that against Tennessee, holding it to 36.6% (22-60) from the field.

Texas A&M held Tennessee to 22 points in the first half, their second lowest scoring output in a half this season.

The Maroon & White, which ranked No. 4 in the nation in scoring defense (51.3) coming into the bout, forced Tennessee into its lowest scoring game of the season, holding it to just 56 points. The Lady Vols came into the game averaging 79.1 points per contest.

The Aggies out scored the Lady Vols 44-24 in points inside the paint.

Texas A&M began with a starting lineup of Endyia Rogers, Aicha Coulibaly, Sahara Jones, Janiah Barker and Lauren Ware (14-3).

INDIVIDUAL NOTES

Endyia Rogers

Put up 15 points on 6-14 (42.9%) from the field. Rogers is now averaging 18.0 points per game in SEC play.

Led the team in assists with four.

Aicha Coulibaly

Led the Aggies in scoring with 19 points on 8-13 (61.5%) shooting from the field.

A&M is 6-0 when Coulibaly leads the team in scoring.

Ended the game with three steals. This is the seventh time this season Coulibaly has had three or more steals.

Sahara Jones

Scored a season-high 15 points.

Lauren Ware

Matched her career-high in assists with four.

POSTGAME QUOTES

Head Coach Joni Taylor

On the defensive effort…

“Yeah, I thought the second quarter, especially AC, did a good job of getting out and getting hands on passes. We anticipated really well, some of the things they were running, our guards got some steals. Our team is going to be a team that defends and because we’re capable of it, that’s gonna give us a chance when we decide to do that.”

On being consistent throughout conference play…

“We’re four games in, so I think we’ve got to find some consistency and do the things we’re supposed to do. I also think we’ve shown what we’re capable of. And so, that’s the quest that we are on. To be a team that shows up every day who wants to be elite in the areas that we can be elite in and then be solid everywhere else.”

Senior Aicha Coulibaly

On Sahara’s performance…

“I’m just so proud of her. We knew that she was capable of playing like this, it’s just the mentality, you know. She came in today and played great. I knew she had the potential and I feel like today she just came out and did what she needed to do. She’s very athletic and she knows where to get rebounds. She’s very active and they couldn’t stop her today and I’m just proud of her. I don’t know what else to say. That was amazing to see. I need her to come out and play like that every night.”

Senior Sahara Jones

On holding Tennessee to eight points in the second quarter…

“We’re a good defensive team and that’s what we pride ourselves on. So of course, knowing our scout and knowing their first option and being able to take it away. So, they have to go to their second and third option.”