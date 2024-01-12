Texas A&M Women’s Basketball Falls to No. 7 LSU

Credit to Brandon Collins | Associate Director, Athletics Communications – 12thman.com

BATON ROUGE, La – The Texas A&M women’s basketball team lost Thursday night’s game at No. 7 LSU, 87-70, inside the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.

Endyia Rogers came up just shy of a double-double in her first 20-point effort of the season. Rogers logged 27 points on 11-of-22 shooting from the field and added nine rebounds and five assists to lead the Aggie attack.

Aicha Coulibaly chipped in with 16 points on a 7-off-11 effort from the field. She also hauled in five rebounds and three steals.

Lauren Ware logged 13 points, nine rebounds, two blocks and one steal.

The Aggies owned the edge in points off turnovers (21-15) and points in the paint (40-32), but the Tigers benefitted from a whistle disparity, making 25-of-32 from the charity stripe while the Aggies made just 8-of-12. Texas A&M (13-3, 1-2 SEC) was also doomed by a 44-35 rebounding deficit, including 24-of-16 in the first half, and the just 4-of-22 shooting from 3-point range.

The Aggies kept LSU off the boards for the first 2:49 of the game to jump in front, 4-0. The Tigers responded with a 13-4 run to go up by five at the 4:22 mark. The Aggies briefly reclaimed the lead with back-to-back 3-point field goals by Coulibaly and Rogers, but the Bayou Bengals scored the last nine points of the first period to take a 22-14 into the break.

LSU (16-1, 3-0 SEC) stretched its advantage to 39-27 at the midway point of the second quarter, but the Aggies stayed in the fight thanks to a combined 19 points by Rogers and Ware in the period. Rogers scored 10 in the quarter, including a pair of buckets to trim the deficit to eight points, 41-33 at the 3:31 mark. Ware sank a pair of free throws in the waning moments and Texas A&M trailed 44-37 at halftime.

The Aggies trimmed LSU’s edge to 46-41 early in the third quarter on a jumper by Rogers, but the Tigers scored 10 points from the charity stripe in the period to build a 68-49 cushion at the final intermission.

LSU scored the first eight points of the fourth quarter, but Texas A&M responded with a 14-5 run, including nine of Rogers’ 12 points in the quarter, to cut the deficit to 80-63 at the 4:05 mark. The Maroon & White would draw no closer the remainder of the contest.

Up Next

The Aggies will host Tennessee at 4 p.m. on Sunday inside Reed Arena. The game will be televised on ESPN.

POSTGAME NOTES

RECORDS & SERIES NOTES

Texas A&M fell to 16-21 in the all-time series versus LSU.

Joni Taylor’s career record falls to 162-98 all-time and to 22-23 in her two seasons with the Aggies.

TEAM NOTES

Texas A&M began with a starting lineup of Endyia Rogers, Aicha Coulibaly, Sahara Jones, Janiah Barker and Lauren Ware (13-3).

INDIVIDUAL NOTES

Lauren Ware

Registered the 11th outing of 10+ points in game this season.

Endyia Rogers

Poured in a season-high 27 points and locked up the 19th of her career with 20+ points.

Grabbed a season-best nine rebounds.

Seventh game with five-or-more assists in a game this season.

Aicha Coulibaly

Seventh game this year with at least three steals.