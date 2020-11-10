Texas A&M Women’s Basketball Comes in at No. 13 in Preseason AP Top 25 Poll

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ preseason 2020-21 women’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, 2019-20 final records, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last year’s final ranking<

Record Pts Pvs

1. South Carolina (29) 0-0 749 1

2. Stanford (1) 0-0 698 7

3. UConn 0-0 695 5

4. Baylor 0-0 663 3

5. Louisville 0-0 597 6

6. Mississippi St. 0-0 589 9

7. Arizona 0-0 575 12

8. NC State 0-0 556 8

9. UCLA 0-0 499 10

10. Oregon 0-0 472 2

11. Kentucky 0-0 464 16

12. Maryland 0-0 395 4

13. Texas A&M 0-0 383 18

14. Arkansas 0-0 354 24

15. Iowa St. 0-0 284 –

16. Indiana 0-0 278 20

17. Northwestern 0-0 275 11

18. Oregon St. 0-0 240 14

19. DePaul 0-0 185 15

20. Ohio St. 0-0 165 –

21. Gonzaga 0-0 137 13

22. Notre Dame 0-0 125 –

23. Syracuse 0-0 120 –

24. Missouri St. 0-0 95 23

25. Michigan 0-0 65 –

Others receiving votes: Texas 24, South Dakota 21, Florida St. 12, North

Carolina 10, Arizona St. 6, Princeton 5, Marquette 4, South Dakota St. 3, Boston

College 2, South Florida 1, Southern Cal 1, Rutgers 1, Tennessee 1, Duke 1.