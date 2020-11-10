Texas A&M Women’s Basketball Comes in at No. 13 in Preseason AP Top 25 Poll

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ preseason 2020-21 women’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, 2019-20 final records, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last year’s final ranking<
Record Pts Pvs
1. South Carolina (29) 0-0 749 1
2. Stanford (1) 0-0 698 7
3. UConn 0-0 695 5
4. Baylor 0-0 663 3
5. Louisville 0-0 597 6
6. Mississippi St. 0-0 589 9
7. Arizona 0-0 575 12
8. NC State 0-0 556 8
9. UCLA 0-0 499 10
10. Oregon 0-0 472 2
11. Kentucky 0-0 464 16
12. Maryland 0-0 395 4
13. Texas A&M 0-0 383 18
14. Arkansas 0-0 354 24
15. Iowa St. 0-0 284 –
16. Indiana 0-0 278 20
17. Northwestern 0-0 275 11
18. Oregon St. 0-0 240 14
19. DePaul 0-0 185 15
20. Ohio St. 0-0 165 –
21. Gonzaga 0-0 137 13
22. Notre Dame 0-0 125 –
23. Syracuse 0-0 120 –
24. Missouri St. 0-0 95 23
25. Michigan 0-0 65 –
Others receiving votes: Texas 24, South Dakota 21, Florida St. 12, North
Carolina 10, Arizona St. 6, Princeton 5, Marquette 4, South Dakota St. 3, Boston
College 2, South Florida 1, Southern Cal 1, Rutgers 1, Tennessee 1, Duke 1.